Brokers Offer Predictions for GoHealth FY2027 Earnings

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued on Friday, November 14th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.12) per share for the year. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $1.87. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GoHealth Trading Down 2.7%

GOCO stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GoHealth by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

