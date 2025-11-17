B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $552.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HZO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE HZO opened at $23.25 on Monday. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 173,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,763,736.14. The trade was a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 44.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 734,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 225,992 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 241,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 142,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 504.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.