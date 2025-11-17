What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Red Cat Q1 Earnings?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Cat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Red Cat’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Red Cat’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCAT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Red Cat in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Red Cat from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Cat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Red Cat Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Red Cat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,506,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,929 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Cat by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 974,121 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 125.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 517,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 287,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 15.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,037,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 269,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,026.43. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 86,833 shares of company stock worth $861,560 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

