Farrow Financial Inc. Purchases 9,200 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,677,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

