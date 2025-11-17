Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,833 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 75.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

