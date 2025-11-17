Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 242 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day moving average is $311.77. The company has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

