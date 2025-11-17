Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

