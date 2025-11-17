Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $408.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

