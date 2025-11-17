Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $705,398,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $14,750,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,754,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on ASTS. Zacks Research cut AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.27.
In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ASTS opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 2.46.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.AST SpaceMobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
