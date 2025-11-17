Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $250.65 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.