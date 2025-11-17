Generali Investments Management Co LLC Acquires New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after buying an additional 630,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,541,000 after acquiring an additional 484,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,599,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $155.41 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $164.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

