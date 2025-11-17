Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 141.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

