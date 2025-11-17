Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 187,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $108,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE GNL opened at $7.95 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.
Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -53.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
