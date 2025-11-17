Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 187,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $108,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE GNL opened at $7.95 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNL

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.