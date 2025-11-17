Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Fidelity National Financial worth $268,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.6%

FNF stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

