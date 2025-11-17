Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 65,444 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of XPO worth $258,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in XPO by 46.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $133.96 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price target on XPO and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

