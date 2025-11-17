Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $253,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 245,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $94.24 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

