Wall Street Zen Upgrades GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) to “Buy”

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GCMG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 4,385.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 344,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,326,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth $377,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.