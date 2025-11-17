Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of J. M. Smucker worth $271,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

