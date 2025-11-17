Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

