Wall Street Zen Downgrades BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) to Sell

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBAR. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BBVA Banco Frances Stock Up 2.0%

BBAR stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BBVA Banco Frances

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 275.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 10.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

