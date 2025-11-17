Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baxter International (BAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baxter International (NYSE: BAX):

10/31/2025 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/31/2025 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00.

10/31/2025 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $19.00.

10/31/2025 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Baxter International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $24.00.

10/30/2025 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Baxter International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Baxter International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.03%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

