Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.71 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,516,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.