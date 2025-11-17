Cetera Investment Advisers Has $47.70 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,670 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.40% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $47,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGSD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 398,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 275,655 shares during the period. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

