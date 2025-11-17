Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 19,213 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $205.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

