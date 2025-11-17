Wall Street Zen Downgrades Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Buy

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.22 on Friday. Zoom Communications has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,190. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

