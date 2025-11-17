JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.85% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMEE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

JMEE stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

