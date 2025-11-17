Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after buying an additional 278,447 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,002,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 397,516 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

