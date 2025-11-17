Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 38,395 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 3.93% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $40,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,012,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 411,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,136 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,869,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MMIT opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

