Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

LUGDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$81.86 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$84.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a yield of 184.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

