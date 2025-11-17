Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $138.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

