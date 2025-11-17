iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

IJK stock opened at $94.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

