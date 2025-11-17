Head to Head Contrast: CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) vs. Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK)

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CoastalSouth Bancshares and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get CoastalSouth Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoastalSouth Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Origin Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00

Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than CoastalSouth Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

54.7% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CoastalSouth Bancshares and Origin Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp $619.96 million 1.74 $76.49 million $1.91 18.21

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CoastalSouth Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares CoastalSouth Bancshares and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Origin Bancorp 10.23% 5.05% 0.62%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats CoastalSouth Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoastalSouth Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market. — In addition to our traditional community banking operations, we operate four specialty lines of business that provide scalability and diversification: • Senior Housing Lending – focuses on lending to operators across the spectrum of senior care, with an emphasis on assisted living; • Marine Lending – focuses on consumer loans primarily to high-net-worth borrowers secured by yachts and high-end sport fishing vessels; • Government Guaranteed Lending – focuses on origination of small business and other loans guaranteed by the SBA and USDA; and • Mortgage Banker Finance – focuses on mortgage warehouse lending to mortgage originators. By combining the relationship-based focus of a community bank with our specialty lines of business, we believe we can capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities available in our markets, particularly given the scarcity of community banks between $1.5 billion and $5.0 billion in total assets. Our principal executive offices are located in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 44 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for CoastalSouth Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoastalSouth Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.