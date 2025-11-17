Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Kering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

PPRUY stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Kering has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

