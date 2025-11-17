Wall Street Zen Downgrades IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) to Sell

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $94.00 price target on shares of IREN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, September 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 4.21.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at about $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in IREN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in IREN by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,842 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IREN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,025,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,708,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

