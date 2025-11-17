ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMA. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of ImageneBio in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised ImageneBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on ImageneBio from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded ImageneBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on ImageneBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

IMA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.42. ImageneBio has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($1.44). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImageneBio will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImageneBio during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImageneBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImageneBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImageneBio by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ImageneBio by 350.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025.

