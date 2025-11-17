Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Immuneering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IMRX

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $263.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immuneering

In other news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,629.22. This represents a 5.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $143,754. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immuneering by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $343,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sanofi purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth $18,960,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.