Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $338.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

NYSE:JLL opened at $302.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.08. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $322.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

