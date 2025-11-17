Wall Street Zen Upgrades CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) to “Strong-Buy”

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCLD. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised CareCloud from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Get CareCloud alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CareCloud

CareCloud Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CCLD stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.01 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 15,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $51,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,467.50. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareCloud by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 168,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.