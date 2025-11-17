Wall Street Zen Upgrades Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) to Buy

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coda Octopus Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CODA stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 150,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,045,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,469.65. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 206,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,214 in the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

