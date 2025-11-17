Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 19.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

