Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Target Price at $279.74

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DoorDash from $301.00 to $239.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,600.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 791,110 shares of company stock valued at $196,549,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $206.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.06 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

