Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Tredegar Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter.

In other Tredegar news, major shareholder William M. Gottwald sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,856.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 759,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,078.10. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John D. Gottwald sold 16,086 shares of Tredegar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,848.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 759,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,086.11. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,962 shares of company stock valued at $411,044. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 190.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 142,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $1,854,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

