Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $15.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.1111.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.10.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2,292.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

