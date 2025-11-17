Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bay Commercial Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Bay Commercial Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bay Commercial Bank

Bay Commercial Bank Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Bay Commercial Bank stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.55. Bay Commercial Bank has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Bay Commercial Bank had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bay Commercial Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 974.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 119,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bay Commercial Bank

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Commercial Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Commercial Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.