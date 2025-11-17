Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ALEC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded Alector to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $1.50 target price on Alector and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 123.02% and a negative net margin of 156.03%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,785.24. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 729,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Alector by 25.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,334,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 274,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 414.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 873,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 703,580 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

