Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Target Price at $22.08

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.0769.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.40%.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alden Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,370,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after buying an additional 625,998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 74.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.6% in the third quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,379,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 147,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

