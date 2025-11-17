Brokerages Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Target Price at $35.67

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.6667.
OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 987.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. Option Care Health has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
