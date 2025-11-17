Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

SVNLY stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

