Copa (CPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $917.5080 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Copa Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $125.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price target on shares of Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Copa by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copa by 15.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Copa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

