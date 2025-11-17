Canaan (CAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $18.2610 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 92.49% and a negative net margin of 77.01%.The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAN stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $332.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canaan stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Canaan worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

